Azerbaijan To Host Oic Labor Ministers' Conference (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The next, fifth
conference of member states' labor ministers of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held this year in Baku, said the
Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan
at a meeting with the OIC delegation, Trend reports.
Deputy Labor and Social Protection Minister Anar Kerimov noted
Azerbaijan's successful experience of cooperation with the OIC over
the past period, as well as with other authoritative structures
uniting Muslim countries. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan has
made an important contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity
in the world. It was underlined that the second conference of labor
ministers of OIC member countries was also organized in Baku,
within its framework the head of the Azerbaijani state initiated
the establishment of the OIC Labor Center with headquarters in
Baku, and this initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC
member countries.
The meeting also discussed the work carried out by Azerbaijan in
the past period to establish the OIC Labor Center. It was
emphasized that this Center will play an important role in further
strengthening of cooperation between the member countries of the
organization.
Moreover, special importance of conferences of labor ministers
of OIC member countries in expanding ties between Islamic countries
in the field of labor, employment and social protection was noted
at the meeting. It was emphasized that the next conference in Baku
will also allow achieving significant progress in this
direction.
At the same time, issues related to the organization of the
conference were discussed, and a document was signed in connection
with the relevant agreement.
