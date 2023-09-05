Azerbaijan To Host Oic Labor Ministers' Conference (Photo)

Deputy Labor and Social Protection Minister Anar Kerimov noted Azerbaijan's successful experience of cooperation with the OIC over the past period, as well as with other authoritative structures uniting Muslim countries. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan has made an important contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity in the world. It was underlined that the second conference of labor ministers of OIC member countries was also organized in Baku, within its framework the head of the Azerbaijani state initiated the establishment of the OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku, and this initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member countries.

The meeting also discussed the work carried out by Azerbaijan in the past period to establish the OIC Labor Center. It was emphasized that this Center will play an important role in further strengthening of cooperation between the member countries of the organization.

Moreover, special importance of conferences of labor ministers of OIC member countries in expanding ties between Islamic countries in the field of labor, employment and social protection was noted at the meeting. It was emphasized that the next conference in Baku will also allow achieving significant progress in this direction.

At the same time, issues related to the organization of the conference were discussed, and a document was signed in connection with the relevant agreement.