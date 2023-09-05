Crestwood Advisors Completes Merger With Endurance Wealth Management

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC (Crestwood), a leading boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm, proudly announces the successful completion of its merger with Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. , a distinguished wealth management practice headquartered in Providence, RI.

The merger, officially completed on September 1, marks a significant milestone in Crestwood's journey to enhance service capabilities and extend its footprint across New England.

"This partnership is a strategic leap forward for both Crestwood and Endurance," said Michael Eckton, CEO/Managing Partner of Crestwood Advisors. "By combining our strengths and expertise, we are poised to deliver even more comprehensive investment and wealth management solutions and an unparalleled client experience."

Crestwood's commitment to excellence and personalized wealth management aligns seamlessly with Endurance's mission to provide exceptional investment strategies to high-net-worth individuals and families. The shared values of both firms have paved the way for a harmonitransition that will undoubtedly benefit their esteemed clientele.

The merger empowers Crestwood – recognized among the top RIAs in the country, including being named one of the Best Financial Advisory Firms in the U.S. by Today in 2023 – to establish a physical presence in Rhode Island, complementing its existing offices in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Endurance's excellence in financial management in Rhode Island resulted in the firm being recognized as one of the "Best Financial Advisors Firms in Rhode Island in 2023 ."

As part of this expansion, J. Michael Costello, founder of Endurance Wealth Management, will join Crestwood as a Managing Partner, further enriching the leadership team. Endurance adds a team of 8 experienced professionals, more than $1 billion in client assets under management as well as 200+ clients. The combined entity stands poised to provide an even broader range of investment solutions to a much larger base of clients.

"We look forward to the next chapter in our history and expanding our planning depth to clients as part of the Crestwood family," Costello said. "Our team is excited to begin collaborating with regional clients and helping them achieve their long-term financial goals."

Now in its 20th year, Crestwood's growth is further underscored by the increased headcount resulting from this merger. The addition of Endurance's experienced advisors brings the Crestwood team to 58 total employees, marking a significant milestone in the firm's expansion over the past several years.

For Crestwood Advisors, this merger is not just a transaction; it's a testament to their commitment to delivering exceptional wealth management. "We see this as a pivotal step toward bringing Crestwood's legacy of performance to Rhode Island," stated John Morris, Crestwood Managing Partner. "We look forward to harnessing the experience and expertise of our teams to create a brighter financial future for our clients."

