Global 5G Mmwave Technology Market Size To Reach Usd 10.25 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for 5G mmWave technology reached a substantial value of USD 2.66 billion in 2022, and it's projected to maintain a robust growth trajectory with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period, as per the latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth is primarily propelled by the increasing adoption of 5G mmWave technology, particularly in high-frequency 5G deployments. 5G mmWave technology occupies a crucial niche by effectively addressing the need for high-speed, low-latency 5G frequencies within the frequency spectrum spanning from 24 GHz to 300 GHz. This unique characteristic makes 5G mmWave technology exceptionally suited for varidata-intensive Inteof Things (IoT) applications, including 4K/8K Ultra High Definition (UHD) video streaming, Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR). Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) According to The GSM Association, the number of 5G connections is poised to surpass 2 billion by 2025. Within the mmWave spectrum, which extends up to 100 GHz, there exists ample room to accommodate bandwidths of up to 2 GHz. Furthermore, recent advancements in 5G mmWave product portfolios and extensive testing of 5G mmWave network airwaves contribute significantly to the market's revenue growth. A noteworthy example is the successful deployment of 5G Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) technology by Ericsson and O2 Telefónica at the Wayra innovation hub in Munich, operated by O2 Telefónica in July 2023. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the market faces challenges stemming from the escalating costs associated with components used in the production of advanced 5G mmWave products. The deployment of 5G infrastructure networks demands several high-cost components, such as Radio Frequency (RF) filters, AR amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, and other materials, which pose a constraint on market revenue expansion. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 2.66 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 14.4 % Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 10.25 Billion Base year of estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, component, frequency band, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., BroaInc, Anokiwave, Inc, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., FibWireless inc., and others. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global 5G mmwave technology market is consolidated, with few players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the global 5G mmwave technology market report are:



Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

AT&T Inc

Verizon Communications Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

BroaInc

Anokiwave, Inc

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. FibWireless Inc

Strategic Development



On 27 February 2023, FibWireless Inc launched its advanced 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module series, Fx190(W)/Fx180(W), during the MWC Barcelona 2023 event. The new product features with remarkable 2.5X enhancement in AI performance compared to Gen1. These modules enable a substantial enhancement in 5G cellular capabilities, offering ultra-fast speeds, expanded network coverage, and efficient spectrum utilization. The FibFx190(W)/Fx180(W) series delivers an exceptional 5G experience, particularly tailored for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) applications. This range ensures optimized power consumption and multiple Wi-Fi 7 applications. On 13 October 2022, Japan-based global electronic component manufacturing company Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. launched a space-saving antenna array integrated module for mmWave to meet the rising requirements of 5G smartphones, the Inteof Things (IoT), and other markets. By integrating high-speed performance and ample capacity, the cutting-edge design of Murata enables provision of secure and stable communication channels. This upgrade simplifies the process for smartphone manufacturers and wireless device developers, empowering them to fully harness the advantages presented by mmWave 5G technology in their systems.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The telecommunication equipment segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Millimeter wave technology has a significant benefit in that it provides more capacity at extremely rapid speeds due to wider bandwidths ranging from 24 GHz to 48.2 GHz. In highly populated areas, mmwave communications equipment is critical for offering increased bandwidths, higher frequencies, lower latencies, and seamlessly connecting user devices to the 5G mmwave network.

The Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) segment is expected to register highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) is one of the most promising applications of 5G mmwave technology. 5G Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) enables consumers to connect to greater Quality of Service (QoS) inteaccess with no restrictions on data volume, geographical borders, or time constraints. It also provides higher bandwidth and lower latency to accommodate applications such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and 4K media. The 5G mmwave technology market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rapid deployments of 5G spectrums for businesses and consumers are driving revenue growth of the 5G mmwave technology market is United States. The United States Federal Communication (FCC), The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has made it a priority to auction high-band spectrum for 5G. The FCC has already concluded its first 5G spectrum auctions in the 28 GHz, 24 GHz, 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz bands. The U.S. federal government is investing in open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technologies which is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G mmwave technology market on the basis of product, component, frequency band, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Scanning System



Radar and satellite communication system



Telecommunication equipment Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







mmWave Antennas



Beamforming Networks



MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output)



Integrated Circuits and System-on-Chip (SoC) Solutions



Power Amplifiers



Backhaul Solutions Others

Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







24-57 GHz



57-95 GHz 95-300 GHz

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)



Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)



Inteof Things (IoT) Solutions



Connected Vehicles and AutonomDriving



Telemedicine and Remote Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Voice Biometrics Market By Component, By Type, By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Access Control and Authentication, Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation, Other), By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By Type (Smart Gas Meter, Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter), By Services (Meter Deployment, System Integration, Program Management, and Consulting), By Solution, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Smart Irrigation Market , By System Type (Sensor-based, Weather-based), By Component (Sensors, Controllers, Water Flow Meters, Others), By Application (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Assessment Services Market , By Product Type (Psychometric Test, Aptitude Tests, Coding Tests), By Service Type, By Medium (Online, Offline), By Sectors (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate, Government), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Smart Grid Market By Technology (Smart Grid Distribution Management, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Security), By Services (Deployment and Integration), By End User (Commercial, Industrial), Forecasts to 2027

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market By Offering, By Product, By Technology, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market By Software (Data Reduction, Data Replication, Data Retention), By Deployment Model (Hybrid, Private, Public), By Organization, By End-Use (Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



esports market

E-waste and IT Asset Disposition Market

legal online dispute resolution market

insurance market

geospatial analytics market

product information management market

IoT in construction market

IoT connectivity market

5g fixed wireless access market

smart home market

connected agriculture market

agriculture analytics market

iot in education market

non-volatile memory express market

carbon neutral data center market

retail cloud market

cloud object storage market

blockchain supply chain market

mobile device management market cloud testing market





Tags 5G mmwave Technology press release market research market report Telecommunication mmWave Antennas Backhaul SolutionsFrance Related Links