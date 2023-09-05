Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size To Surpass Usd 6,076 Million By 2032

A rising number of neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis, stroke, and brain injuries are being reported. Patients with movement disabilities are increasing in number. Functional restoration is possible for patients with movement impairments using this progressive treatment method. These services provide the best environment for patients to perform their daily activities.







By product, in 2022, Neurorobotic systems held the largest market share and are expected to grow at 18.29% CAGR during the forecast period.

By indication , the largest market share was held by stroke, which is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 16.87% over the forecast period.

In 2022, the North America region accounted significant share of 41.2% of the global neurorehabilitation devices market. Asia Pacific market will likely see greater growth. This market is forecast to grow at an average CAGR of 16% over the forecast period.

Technological advancements will help to expand the market, and a growing aging population will assist in this expansion. Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, and other neurological diseases will continue to rise. This will restrict patient mobility and promote market expansion. Market growth is being driven by the aging population and improved neurorehabilitation systems like gaming systems. If the industry develops at a faster rate, it will see robust growth.

According to the report, the main obstacles to market growth for neurorehabilitation products are the difficulties of using them and their high cost, particularly in developing economies and low-income areas like Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The inability to find qualified professionals to handle these devices is another obstacle to the global market.

Factors affecting the growth of Neurorehabilitation Devices industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Neurorehabilitation Devices industry. Some of these factors include:



The absence of skilled specialists. Inability to find qualified professionals to handle these devices.

Top Trends in Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

The use of computer-aided and electronic robotics has led to a shift in neurorehabilitation. These devices can help improve patients' responses to rehabilitation therapy. As neurological disorders become more common, this sector is expected to grow rapidly. This is another reason why neurorehabilitation devices are seeing an increase in market revenue.

Recent WHO studies predict that 65-year-olds will increase from 7% in 2000 to 16% by 2050. The aging population is more susceptible to age-related neurological diseases like Parkinson's because they have weaker immune systems. This will lead to a rise in demand for rehabilitation devices over the forecast period. Neurorehabilitation equipment in Asia will become more popular due to the aging population and the untapped potential. The most common sign of neurological disorders is immobility. According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the leading cause of disability and the fifth-leading cause of demise in the US. Multiple sclerosis affects around 2.5 million people in the world. In recent years, these factors have been predicted as increasing the global market CAGR.

Growth in the industry is due to an increase in neurological disease rates, greater patient and care provider awareness, and an increase in the patient population. The increasing number of adult population has led to an increase in the incidence of age-related neurological disorders and movement impairments. This is the main reason for the industry's growth. There will be an increased demand for neurorehabilitation services and tools that are effective and efficient. Some neurological conditions are not easily treated or have no effective treatment. Neurorehabilitation can be used to save patients and allow them to continue their day. In recent years, these services have seen major improvements. This will drive the market for neurorehabilitation products during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest region for neurorehabilitation equipment. This market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions, aging population, and better and more efficient healthcare infrastructure. Canada and thedominated the North American market for neurorehabilitation devices. Stroke is the leading cause of death in the US. More than 400,000 Canadians are affected by long-term stroke disorders.

Asia Pacific will see greater growth. The market is expected to grow at an average CAGR rate of 16% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by two factors: a growing awareness of Asian markets, and an improving infrastructure for healthcare. Many companies are making strategic moves to expand their operations in this market because of the potential. Hocoma AG, a Swiss company, has entered India in order to offer neurorehabilitation services.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Biometrics Ltd, Bioness Inc., Ectron Limited, Ekso Bionics, Abbott, NEURO REHAB VR, Rex Bionics Ltd, ReWalks Robotics, Kinova Inc., Tyromotion GmbH, HelMedical Technologies, Reha Technology AG, Medtronic, Saebo, Inc., and other key players.

