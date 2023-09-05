Global High-Performance Polymers (Hpps) Market Size To Reach Usd 93.90 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for High-Performance Polymers (HPPS) achieved a noteworthy milestone in 2022, boasting a total market size of USD 41.82 billion. According to the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research, this market is poised to maintain its growth momentum with a projected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the rapid integration of HPPS within the automotive sector. High-performance polymers have emerged as a pivotal component in this industry due to their exceptional properties. These polymers exhibit biodegradability, durability, and remarkable shape-changing capabilities. Notably, the medical field has also recognized the value of high-performance polymers. Their unique attributes make them indispensable in variorthodontic and dental procedures, where they are used for applications such as dental crowns, implants, and braces. The preference for high-performance polymers in the medical sector is attributed to their durability, flexibility, and resistance to corrosion. Moreover, a wide array of medical devices, including guide wires, catheters, pumps, imaging equipment, and surgically implantable devices, extensively utilize HPPS. Beyond healthcare, the automotive industry leverages high-performance polymers in diverse applications, ranging from manufacturing body parts and interiors to exteriors and components like dashboards, speedometer dials, steering wheels, lock handles, armrests, powertrain, engine products, under-the-hood components, and structural elements for automobiles. A notable advantage offered by these polymers is substantial weight reduction, with potential savings of up to 80% when compared to traditional metals. Get Free Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report @ Nevertheless, the production of high-performance polymers presents notable challenges, often necessitating specialized equipment and a highly skilled workforce. These polymers are generally associated with elevated production costs, limiting their applicability to specific use cases. High-performance polymers find their niche in specialized applications where exceptionally demanding operational conditions are a prerequisite. Despite their prominence within the polymer spectrum, high-performance polymers constitute a relatively small portion of the synthetic polymer landscape, accounting for merely about 700,000 tons, or 0.2%, of the total synthetic polymer production. The increased complexity of monomers required for their production contributes to their elevated cost and intricate manufacturing processes. Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 41.82 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 93.90 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled BASF SE, 3M, Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Celanese Corporation, Sabic, Dow Inc, Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, and Solvay S.A Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global High-Performance Polymers (HPPS) market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:



BASF SE

3M

Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Celanese Corporation

Sabic

Dow Inc

Arkema

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc Solvay S.A

Strategic Development

On November 25, 2022, In its polymer factory in Carling, France, TotalEnergies announced the development of a new manufacturing line of high-performance recycled polypropylene for the automotive industry. Since 2016, the Carling-Saint-Avold petrochemical platform has been producing value-added chemicals principally for the automobile sector. The launch of a new line specifically for hybrid compounds will solidify the platform's position as Europe's top polymers site.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The polyphthalamide segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. It is used in numerapplications as cables and wires, cars, and electrical and electronic equipment. Polyphthalamide is largely used as a replacement for varimetal components in a variety of industries, including the automotive industry and other sectors.

The automotive segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The use of lightweight materials to improve vehicle performance is a growing trend, which is predicted to increase sales of high-performance polymers for the automotive sector. The industry's increasing need for high-performance polymers is being driven by their use in a variety of vehicle parts, including structural elements, chassis, interiors, and exteriors.

The market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. North America's high-performance polymer market is a dynamic, constantly evolving sector distinguished by significant development and innovation. With the region's robust industrial base, technological prowess, and emphasis on research and development, high-performance polymer applications have grown increasingly popular across a wide range of industries. On March 04, 2020, In collaboration with Hengst, BASF announced the development of the first reusable plastic spin-on oil filter module for automobiles. It is made of Ultramid Structure LFX, a high-performance plastic with long glass fiber reinforcement from BASF whose unique features open up new possibilities for metal substitution.

Emergen Research has segmented the global High-Performance Polymers (HPPS) market on the basis of product, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Polyphthalamide (PPA)



Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)



Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Automotive



Medical



Aerospace & Defense



Electrical & Electronics



Building & Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

