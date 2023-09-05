Global Ai In Medical Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 44.04% Rate Through The Forecast Period

AI In Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's“AI In Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the AI in medical devices market size is predicted to reach $66.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 44.04%.

The growth in the AI in medical devices market is due to the growing demand for wearables. North America region is expected to hold the largest AI in medical devices market share. Major players in the AI in medical devices market include General Electric Company, Medtronic Plc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Micron Technology Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation.

AI In Medical Devices Market Segments

.By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

.By Technology: Context Awareness, Deep learning, Machine learning, Natural Language Processing, Predictive Analytics, Other Technologies

.By Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Application: Patient care, Treatment, Diagnosis And Monitoring, Other Applications

.By End-User: Hospitals And Healthcare Providers, Patients, Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global AI in medical devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in medical devices refers to the use of advanced algorithms, machine learning techniques, and other AI-related technologies to enhance the performance and capabilities of medical devices. AI in medical devices improves diagnostic accuracy, assists with surgical procedures, predicts patient outcomes, and personalizes treatment plans.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Medical Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Medical Devices Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

