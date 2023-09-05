Traction Battery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Traction Battery Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Traction Battery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the traction battery market size is predicted to reach $58.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

The growth in the traction battery market industry is due to the rising demand for electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest traction battery market share. Major players in the traction battery market analysis include Amara Raja Batteries, Batterien GmbH, Banner Batterien, BYD Company, Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.

Traction Battery Market Segments

.By Product Type: Lead Acid Based, Li-Ion Based, Nickel Based, Other Types

.By Capacity: Less than 100 Ah, 100 – 200 Ah, 200 – 300 Ah, 300 – 400 Ah, 400 Ah And above

.By Application: Electrical Vehicle (EV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Industrial, Forklift, Mechanical Handling Equipment, Other Applications.

.By Geography: The global traction battery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The traction battery refers to a type of rechargeable battery used to power the electric motor in a hybrid electric vehicle or battery electric vehicle. The traction battery is an assembly of accumulators that consists of the storage of energy used to power the traction motor. The design of a traction battery standard is crucial for ensuring an extended and trouble-free service life.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Traction Battery Market Trends And Strategies

4. Traction Battery Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

