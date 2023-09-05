Artist Cara London's Paintings Featured On-Stage In A New Musical About Alzheimer's

Craig's French Horn, 24x30, oil/canvas (painting by Cara London)

View from Tanglewood, 24x30, oil/canvas (painting by Cara London)

Artist Cara London painting on the stage of the historic Park Theatre in Union City, NJ, during the pandemic. She was part of a team of passionate volunteers and arts professionals restoring the theatre and the gallery spaces.

"A Good Day", a new uplifting musical to be presented by the Shawnee Playhouse from Sept. 9 - Sept 24. (Music, memory, an old flame and Alzheimer's )

Eric B. Sirota

A Good Day (musical)

Cara's paintings along with a song sung by Sam, the artist in "Your Name On My Lips", whose backstory is the basis for "A Good Day", set 50 years later.