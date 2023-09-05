Russian oil surpasses Western rate limit

(MENAFN) Russia’s top Urals crude was an average of USD74 a barrel last month, exceeding the USD60 price top adjusted by the EU and G7 nations in a bid to limit Moscow’s oil profits.



Based on statistics published by the Russian Finance Ministry on Friday, the rate was upper than the July average of USD64.37 a barrel and a little lower from what it made in August 2022. Set side by side, the average rate of the Brent crude benchmark was USD86.20 a barrel in August.



The rate cap on Russian oil set by the EU, G7, and associated nations last December bans Western shipping, insurance, as well as re-insurance firms from managing Russian cargoes unless they are traded at or under the set rate. An alike limitation was introduced in February for exports of Russian petroleum products.



Moscow has replied to the limitations by outlawing the sale of oil and refined products to purchasers that obey the cap.

