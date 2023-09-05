Global Fire-Resistant Coatings Market Size To Grow Usd 4.5 Billion By 2032 | Cagr Of 4.5%.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Fire-resistant coatings are coatings that are specifically designed to increase a surface's resistance to fire and heat. These coatings are designed to lower the intensity of a fire and control the spread of the flames, providing firemen and evacuees more time to flee. Fire-resistant coatings are extensively used in a range of industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, and construction, to increase fire safety. The precise composition of fire-resistant coatings might vary depending on the intended purpose and required level of fire protection.

Fire resistant coatings have grown in popularity recently as a result of increased fire safety awareness and the need for enhanced fire protection across numerindustries. Governments and regulatory bodies have enforced severe building codes and fire safety regulations, which call for the usage of fire-resistant materials in particular applications. As a result, there is a greater need for fire resistant coatings, particularly in the building industry. Globally, the building industry has been growing, especially in emerging economies. There is a rising need for fire protection measures, including the usage of fire-resistant coatings, to ensure the safety of buildings and their occupants. Additionally, there is a higher requirement for fire protection as industries like industrial, petrochemicals, and oil and gas expand.

Global Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, and Others), By Coating Type (Water Based, Solvent Based, UV Based, and Others), By Application (Cable Wire, Gas Pipeline, Car and Truck Seating, Car Body Frame, Walls, Ceiling, and Others), By End User (Building and Construction, Power, Automotive, Ship Building, Aerospace, Oil and Gas, and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Fire resistant coatings can cost more than conventional coatings due to their distinctive composition and added fire safety characteristics. It can occasionally be more difficult for fire-resistant coatings to be widely adopted due to their higher cost, especially in firms that are cost-conscious. The importance of educating people about the benefits of fire-resistant coatings cannot be overstated. Many end users might not fully understand the risks posed by fire hazards or the necessity of using fire resistant coatings to lessen these risks. Teaching clients about fire safety and the advantages of using fire resistant coatings is a never-ending problem. Additionally, the market for fire resistant coatings is highly fragmented as a result of the large range of products and formulations that numercompanies offer.

Resin Type Insights

Epoxy segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of resin type, the global fire-resistant coatings market is segmented into Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, and Others. Among these, epoxy segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Governments and regulatory organisations have increased the standards for fire safety in a number of industries. These regulations usually require the use of fire-resistant materials, such as coatings, in building projects, industrial facilities, and transportation infrastructure. The need to follow these regulations has increased demand for epoxy fire resistant coatings. It is becoming more and more obvihow important fire prevention is for protecting lives, property, and infrastructure.

Coating Type Insights

Water based coatings accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the coating type, the global fire resistant coatings market is segmented into Water Based, Solvent Based, UV Based, and Others. Among these, water-based coatings segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Water-based coatings are frequently easier to handle and apply than solvent-based coatings. They present less of a fire and health danger while being applied, and cleanup is easier because water can be used to clean tools and equipment. Therefore, where application ease and safety are key considerations, water-based fire-resistant coatings are the preferred solution.

Application Insights

Car body frame segment is dominating the market with the largest market share

Based on the application, the global fire resistant coatings market is segmented into Cable Wire, Gas Pipeline, Car and Truck Seating, Car Body Frame, Walls, Ceiling, and Others. Among these, car body frame segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Steel can be protected from heat and fire by fire resistant coatings, which is how the automobile body frame is often constructed. By slowing down the rate of heat transfer, these coatings can help save the frame's structural integrity from being compromised, retaining its strength and integrity for a longer period of time during a fire disaster.

End User Insights

Construction segment is witnessing the highest market growth over the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the global fire resistant coatings market is segmented into Building and Construction, Power, Automotive, Ship Building, Aerospace, Oil and Gas, and Others. Among these, construction segment is witnessing the highest market growth over the forecast period. For the building sector to increase fire safety, fire resistant coatings are crucial. To protect surfaces, building materials, and structural components from the heat and flames produced by a fire, they are used in a variety of applications. Gypsum boards, insulation materials, and fabrics can all benefit from the application of fire-resistant coatings to boost their fire resistance. These coatings help minimise the release of harmful gases during a fire, lessen heat transmission, and stop the spread of flames quickly.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is dominating the market over the forecast period

Among all other regions, Asia Pacific region is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Fire resistant coatings are crucial in the Asia Pacific region, where countries are undergoing rapid urbanisation and development. Construction is underway in the region on bridges, tunnels, train stations, airports, and other infrastructure. Fire-resistant coatings are utilised in these projects to increase fire safety and protect important infrastructure elements from fire damage, ensuring the durability of these facilities.

North America, on the other hand is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The usage of fire resistant coatings in North America is influenced by numerfactors, including the need for fire safety in many industries, strict legal requirements, an emphasis on technological advancements, and sustainability. Manufacturers, architects, builders, and fire safety professionals collaborate to ensure effective application and adherence to essential regulations and laws as well as to maximise the area's fire protection.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: 3M, Hempel A/S, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Hilti Group, AkzoNobel N.V, PPG, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Jotun, Etex Group, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Sharpfibre Limited, svt Holding GmbH, Rudolf Hensel Gmbh, Isolatek International Corporation, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, envirograf passive fire products, no-burn inc., TEKNOS GROUP, CARBOLINE, Vijay Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd and Others.

