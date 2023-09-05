Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the in-flight catering services market size is predicted to reach $21.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth in the in-flight catering services market trends is due to the increased air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest in-flight catering services market share. Major players in the in-flight catering services market report include Gate Gourmet, LSG Group, Servair S.A., SATS Ltd., Journey Group PLC.

In-Flight Catering Services Market Segments

.By Aircraft Seating Class: Economy Class, Business Class, First Class

.By Source: In-house, Outsource

.By Flight Type: Full-Service Carriers, Low Cost Carriers

.By Food Type: Meal, Bakery and confectionery, Beverage, Other Types.

.By Geography: The global in-flight catering services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In-flight catering services are used to feed passengers packaged food and beverages while in flight. Flight catering service refers to an airline meal, airline food, or in-flight meal. These catering services provide highly specialized skills, technology, and quality-oriented food catering for airline passengers. These meals are prepared by catering companies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

