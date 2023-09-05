Usa Vascular Centers Offer Preventative Screenings During Pad Awareness Month

PAD screenings allow people to learn more about this common disease and discuss their risk factors with a vascular specialist.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Vascular Centers, a national network of minimally invasive, outpatient vascular treatment centers, is offering preventative screenings with its team of vascular specialists during Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month .

The screenings allow people to learn more about PAD and discuss their risk factors with a vascular specialist.

PAD is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries that carries blood away from the heart to other parts of the body. The most common type is lower-extremity PAD, which reduces blood flow to the legs and feet.

Nearly 20 million Americans have PAD, but many are unaware of the condition. Smoking and diabetes are the two main risk factors. People with diabetes are at higher risk of developing atherosclerosis , the most common cause of PAD. Individuals with PAD also have a much higher risk of heart attack or stroke.

The most common symptom of PAD is painful muscle cramping in the hips, thighs, or calves when walking, climbing stairs or exercising.

The preventative screenings at Vascular Centers include an appointment with one of our vascular specialists. During the appointment, the specialist will discuss the patient's symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options.

“Our team of interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons provide an exceptionally high level of expertise in diagnosing and treating PAD,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of Vascular Centers.“We are committed to helping our patients understand their risk for PAD and to providing them with the best possible care.”

Most health plans cover a wide range of preventative screenings, such as PAD tests, blood pressure checks, cholesterol tests, and cancer screenings. These screenings are important for early detection of health problems, which can help you get the treatment you need sooner and improve your chances of a full recovery.

To qualify for a preventative screening during PAD Awareness Month, September 1 to 30, people are encouraged to call 888-773-2193 and use the words,“Preventative Screening”. Our insurance specialists can help schedule an appointment and verify insurance coverage.

Learn more about PAD and Vascular Centers at .

About Vascular Centers

Vascular Centers are dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment of variconditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). At Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay. For information or to refer a patient, visit .

What is Peripheral Artery Disease