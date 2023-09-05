Non-Opioid Pain Relief Device Market Is Set To Expect Sales Of Us$ 10,311 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global non-opioid pain relief device market revenue was US$ 5,031 million and is expected to reach US$ 10,311 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3%
during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The aging world population suffering from chronic pain and the growing desire for non-invasive, non-pharmacological pain management options are the main factors driving the growth of the global non-opioid pain relief device market. The future of the market is bright, with advances centered on intelligent, linked devices that provide individualized pain management.
The socioeconomic system is more significantly impacted by pain than by cardiovascular illness, cancer, and diabetes combined. There are many cases of cancer. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, there were 19.3 new cancer cases in the world in 2020. By 2040, this number is projected to rise to 30.2 million. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer may enhance consumer demand for cancer pain management tools, driving up market growth.
Similarly, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of adult mortality worldwide. There are many different ways that chronic pain can start, such as trauma from an accident or back strain from hard lifting, an underlying illness like pancreatitis, spine disease, arthritis, autoimmune illnesses, fibromyalgia, or recurrent migraines. For instance, the annual incidence of spinal cord injuries has been estimated at 60 cases per million in the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC) 2021 datasheet. The rise in chronic pain and the aging population will fuel global market growth.
The growing restrictions on the use of opioid analgesic medicines for the treatment of pain are offering significant market potential. Opioid addiction and prescription drug abuse, such as oxycodone and fentanyl, are important global problems that have a negative influence on people's health and their economic and social well-being. The CDC anticipated that opioid-related overdose deaths accounted for about 93,665 deaths in the United States in 2021. Additionally, according to Medicare report statistics, due to dangerside effects and stringent government rules, oncologists' prescriptions for opioids decreased by 21% and by 23% from those of other doctors in the last ten years.
Neuromuscular Pain Captured About 38% of Market Revenue Share
The neuromuscular pain subsegment dominated the non-opioid pain treatment device market. This segment generated significant revenue in 2022 of UD$ 1,911.9 million, or nearly 38%. This predominance can be linked to an increase in employment that involves extended sitting and a more sedentary lifestyle, which has resulted in an increase in chronic back pain cases. For instance, 64% of employees surveyed in the "It's Time to Switch" study by Godrej Interio's Workplace and Ergonomics Research Cell sat at their desks for more than nine hours each day. Sitting for extended periods of time can strain the body and result in major musculoskeletal issues, which can be the source of back discomfort.
As an illustration, according to the World Health Organization, 60 to 70 percent of adults in industrialized nations have experienced low back discomfort. This issue is further highlighted by the American Chiropractic Association, which claims that back pain is the major cause of disability and keeps many people from working or engaging in other regular activities.
North America Attained About 35% of the Market Revenue Share
In 2022, North America dominated the global non-opioid pain treatment device market, accounting for over US$ 1,898.9 million, roughly 35% of total sales.
Due to the increased incidence of pain in the region as well, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in this market, and product launches by the leading industry players in the region are anticipated to spur market growth throughout the forecast period.
One of the main drivers behind the market's expansion is chronic pain. One in five persons in the United States are thought to experience chronic pain, according to a study titled "Prevalence of Pain Management Techniques Among Adults with Chronic Pain in the United States, 2019," which was published in the JAMA Network in February 2022. In adults, 1 in 14 reported having severe chronic pain.
The North American nations are coming under more and more government scrutiny regarding the opioid epidemic, which is predicted to be advantagegiven the emergence of non-opioid substitutes. As a result, there is a greater need for quick and efficient treatment choices, which is projected to drive the market's expansion.
Competitive Landscape
Since so many businesses are attempting to assist a sizable worldwide population suffering from chronic pain, the industry is extremely fragmented. Different market participants use a wide range of technologies to create products that promote efficient and sustained drug release in an effort to broaden their consumer base and boost product penetration. In addition, there is tremendcompetition in the market between established businesses and new entrants.
Prominent Companies
.Abbott Laboratories
.Bayer AG
.Bioelectronics Corporation
.Boston Scientific Corporation
.Medtronic plc
.Koninklijke Philips N.V.
.Neurometrix Inc.
.Nuvectra Corporation
.Omron Corporation
.Stryker Corporation
.SPR Therapeutics, LLC
.Stimwave LLC
.Thermotek Inc.
.Zynex Medical
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global non-opioid pain relief device market segmentation focuses on Application, Technology, End User, and Region.
By Application
.Neuromuscular
.Musculoskeletal
.Injuries
.Diabetic Neuropathy
.Others
By Technology
.Electroanalgesia
oImplantable Device
.Non-Implantable Device
Traditional TENS
Wearable TENS
oOthers
.Radiofrequency Ablation
.Other Emerging Technologies
By End User
.Pain Management Centers
.Hospitals
.Homecare
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
.Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
oRest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oSouth Korea
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oUAE
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
