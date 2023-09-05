Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach The Value Of $21.1 Billion By 2030 X Herald

Request Sample Brochure @

Cryogenic equipment plays a crucial role in variindustries, ranging from healthcare and energy to aerospace and research. These specialized tools are designed to operate at extremely low temperatures, making them essential for storing and transporting gases like nitrogen, oxygen, and liquefied natural gas. The global cryogenic equipment market has witnessed substantial growth over the years, owing to its wide-ranging applications and evolving technologies.

One of the long-term driving forces behind the cryogenic equipment market is the growing demand for clean and sustainable energy sources. As the world grapples with environmental concerns, the shift towards cleaner fuels like liquefied natural gas (LNG) has gained momentum. Cryogenic equipment is instrumental in the liquefaction, storage, and transportation of LNG, making it an essential component of the clean energy transition.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the cryogenic equipment market. The sudden disruption of global supply chains and economic uncertainties led to a temporary slowdown in the industry. Lockdowns and restrictions hampered manufacturing and transportation, affecting the production and delivery of cryogenic equipment. Nevertheless, the market demonstrated resilience and adaptability, with a swift recovery once restrictions were eased.

In the short term, one of the key drivers of the cryogenic equipment market is the growing demand for cryopreservation in the healthcare sector. Cryopreservation, which involves the preservation of biological materials at ultra-low temperatures, is vital for storing organs, tissues, and vaccines. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of vaccine storage, driving up the demand for cryogenic equipment such as cryo-freezers and dewars.

An exciting opportunity in the cryogenic equipment market lies in the expanding use of cryogenic technology in the food industry. Cryogenic freezing and chilling techniques are becoming increasingly popular for preserving the freshness and quality of food products. This presents a promising avenue for growth, as food processors seek more efficient and sustainable methods for food preservation.

A notable trend observed in the cryogenic equipment industry is the development of advanced materials and insulation technologies. Cryogenic equipment must maintain extremely low temperatures, and improving insulation materials helps enhance energy efficiency and reduce operational costs. Innovations in super-insulation materials and vacuum technology have the potential to revolutionize the industry, making cryogenic equipment more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Global Cryogenic Equipment Market segmentation includes:

By Equipment: Pumps & Vaporizers, Tanks, Vacuum Jacketed Piping, Valves, Others

The tanks segment emerged as the leader in terms of market share. Tanks are crucial in the cryogenic industry as they store and transport liquefied gases at extremely low temperatures. These tanks are designed with specialized materials and insulation to maintain the integrity and safety of the stored gases. Tanks are the sturdy reservoirs that store liquefied gases, ensuring their safe preservation and distribution. These storage vessels come in varisizes, from small cylinders to massive tanks that can hold tons of cryogenic fluids. Their dominance in the market is primarily attributed to the ever-growing demand for gases like nitrogen, oxygen, and LNG. Tanks are indispensable in industries ranging from healthcare, where they store medical gases, to manufacturing, where they house industrial gases. The reliability and versatility of tanks have solidified their position as the largest segment in the cryogenic equipment market.

On the other hand, the pumps and vaporizers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Pumps and vaporizers play a critical role in the cryogenic process. Pumps are responsible for transferring cryogenic fluids from one location to another, ensuring a smooth flow. Vaporizers, on the other hand, convert liquefied gases into their gaseform, making them usable in variapplications. The reason behind the anticipated rapid growth of the pumps and vaporizers segment lies in the increasing demand for cryogenic applications across variindustries.

By Cryogen: Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Nitrogen. Oxygen, Others

LNG, short for Liquefied Natural Gas, dominated the cryogenic equipment market in 2022. LNG is a vital component in the transition towards cleaner energy sources. It is a supercooled form of natural gas, which makes it easier and more cost-effective to transport and store. The demand for LNG has surged as countries worldwide strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adopt cleaner fuels for power generation and transportation. LNG infrastructure relies heavily on cryogenic equipment for the liquefaction, storage, and transportation of LNG.

The nitrogen segment is poised for rapid growth in the cryogenic equipment market. Nitrogen, an inert gas, finds application in variindustries, including food and beverage, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. One of the primary drivers behind the increasing demand for nitrogen is its use in cryopreservation. Cryopreservation involves preserving biological materials, such as cells, tissues, and reproductive cells, at extremely low temperatures, often using liquid nitrogen. The healthcare and life sciences sectors have witnessed a surge in the need for cryopreservation due to advancements in medical research and organ transplantation.

By Application: Processing, Storage, Transportation & Distribution, Others

The storage segment has emerged as the largest and most significant. Cryogenic storage equipment is essential for preserving and maintaining the integrity of gases and other materials at extremely low temperatures. This segment caters to a wide range of industries, including healthcare, food and beverage, aerospace, and more. It encompasses cryogenic storage tanks, dewars, and containers designed to store liquefied gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. The storage segment's dominance in the cryogenic equipment market can be attributed to its indispensable role in varisectors.

While the storage segment holds the largest market share, the transportation and distribution segment stand out as the fastest-growing subsegment. The demand for cryogenic equipment in this category has been steadily rising due to the increasing need for efficient and safe transportation of liquefied gases. Cryogenic tankers and containers play a pivotal role in the distribution of industrial gases and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

By End User: Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Others

The metallurgy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. This segment primarily caters to the needs of industries involved in metal processing and production. Cryogenic equipment plays a pivotal role in metallurgy by enabling the precise control of temperatures during variprocesses such as heat treatment, welding, and cutting. This ensures the quality and durability of metal products, making it indispensable in the metallurgical industry.

The food and beverage segment is poised to experience the fastest growth in the cryogenic equipment market over the forecast period. Cryogenic technology is gaining traction in this sector due to its ability to extend the shelf life of food products, maintain their freshness, and preserve their nutritional value. Cryogenic freezing and chilling techniques are being adopted in varistages of food processing, from freezing vegetables to preserving ice creams.

Regional Analysis:

North America, with its robust industrial base and cutting-edge technological advancements, is a formidable player in the global cryogenic equipment market. It has consistently been a hub for innovation in cryogenic applications, owing to the presence of prominent players and research institutions. The region's emphasis on space exploration, medical research, and energy production has fueled the demand for cryogenic equipment. From the manufacturing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the preservation of biological specimens, North America continues to drive innovation in the cryogenic sector.

While North America remains a leader, the region of Europe is poised to expand at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Europe's commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness has led to a surge in demand for clean energy solutions. Cryogenic equipment, particularly in the LNG sector, is witnessing unprecedented growth. Europe's strategic location and extensive transportation networks make it a key player in the LNG trade. Moreover, the region's foon reducing greenhouse gas emissions aligns perfectly with the cryogenic industry's goals.

The region of Asia-Pacific, encompassing diverse countries with varied industrial landscapes, held the largest share of the global cryogenic equipment market. Asia-Pacific's dominance can be attributed to several factors. China, with its massive industrial base, is a significant consumer of cryogenic equipment, particularly in the healthcare, electronics, and metallurgy sectors. India, too, is emerging as a promising market, driven by advancements in space research and healthcare infrastructure. The demand for cryogenic equipment in Asia-Pacific is not only substantial but also diverse, making it a crucial market for manufacturers and suppliers.

South America presents its unique opportunities in the cryogenic equipment market. The region's growing foon natural gas production and export has spurred the demand for LNG liquefaction facilities, a key application of cryogenic equipment. Countries like Brazil and Argentina are making significant strides in this sector, opening up avenues for equipment providers. Furthermore, the healthcare industry in South America is gradually recognizing the benefits of cryopreservation, offering another dimension to the market's growth.

The Middle East and Africa, traditionally associated with the oil and gas industry, are beginning to explore the potential of cryogenic technology. The region's vast reserves of natural gas and the need to diversify energy sources have led to investments in LNG infrastructure. Cryogenic equipment plays a pivotal role in the liquefaction and transportation of LNG, making it integral to the region's energy ambitions. Additionally, the growing healthcare sector in some African countries is driving the demand for cryogenic storage solutions.

Latest Industry Developments:



Companies operating in the cryogenic equipment market are increasingly forging strategic collaborations and partnerships to expand their market share. These collaborations enable firms to leverage each other's strengths, access new markets, and diversify their product offerings. Such partnerships can range from joint ventures in emerging markets to research and development collaborations aimed at developing cutting-edge cryogenic technologies. By pooling resources and expertise, companies aim to enhance their competitiveness and capture a larger share of the market.

Another prominent trend is the relentless pursuit of technological advancements. Cryogenic equipment manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to create more efficient and environmentally friendly products. This includes innovations in materials, insulation techniques, and automation solutions. By staying at the forefront of technological progress, companies can differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market and attract customers looking for state-of-the-art cryogenic solutions. Companies in the cryogenic equipment sector are eyeing opportunities in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Africa. The rapid industrialization, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for clean energy sources in these regions present untapped potential. Market players are establishing a stronger presence in these markets through investments in manufacturing facilities, distribution networks, and local partnerships. By expanding their footprint in these high-growth regions, companies aim to capture a larger market share and secure their position as global leaders in the cryogenic equipment industry.

