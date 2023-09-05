Oil rates drop as stockholders wait for new OPEC+ output reductions

(MENAFN) Oil prices dropped but largely held stable in early Asian trade as stockholders stayed aware before estimated OPEC+ output reductions to be declared this week.



International benchmark crude exchanged at USD88.65 a barrel at 09:46 AM regional time (0646 GMT), 0.39 percent lower from the closing rate of USD89.00 per barrel in the earlier trading session on Monday.



The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) exchanged simultaneously at USD85.70 a barrel, decreasing 0.32 percent from the earlier session's close of USD85.98 a barrel.



The two benchmarks kept previous gains as well as stayed steady, with investors considering market stiffness in the result of potential supply reductions from Russia as well as Saudi Arabia.



This step took place following Brent hit its maximum amount since November of 2022 on Monday, at USD89.22 a barrel, after Russian Vice Premier Alexander Novak's statement last week that OPEC+ participants had contracted on new output drops.

MENAFN05092023000045015839ID1107009835