Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised Eggs Launches“Wildly” Fun National Campaign in Support of National Distribution

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised Eggs, part of the Pete & Gerry's family of egg brands, including Pete & Gerry's Organic and Nellie's Free Range, today announced the launch of their latest campaign, "(Almost) The Wildest Eggs You Can Get". The announcement comes hot off the heels of securing national distribution for its Certified Humane® Pasture-Raised Eggs-now available from coast to coast at major retailers including Whole Foods, Kroger, Stop & Shop, Shaws, Hannaford, and The Giant Company. This significant distribution milestone comes just months after the new item's introduction.

hit the market earlier this year, offering high-quality, delicieggs from hens raised to Certified Humane

Pasture-Raised welfare standards, which guarantee that each hen enjoys at least 108 square feet of lush pastures with room to roam, forage, and explore under sunny skies. The result is one of the healthiest, most sustainable sources of protein: eggs with deep golden yolks, a richer, creamier flavor, and strong, sturdy shells. For decades, the Pete & Gerry's brand had pioneered a model of egg production that's better for hens, better for farmers, and better for the planet; Continuing in this proud tradition, Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised Eggs is another landmark in the brand's legacy of leading the industry in better production practices.

In continued momentum, today, Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised Eggs has launched a "wild" new national advertising campaign, in partnership with creative agency Humanaut, featuring streaming TV, YouTube, and social media ad placements, as well as digital out of home. The advertising campaign will be in market through the end of the year.

The new ads depict shoppers going to dangerlengths to source wild eggs from eagle, ostrich, and even alligator nests. But thanks to Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised, consumers don't have to brave the actual wilderness to get the freshest, highest-quality eggs - they can simply buy them straight from the supermarket shelf, knowing that Pete & Gerry's Certified Humane® Pasture-Raised hens enjoy at least 108 square feet of lush pastures with room to roam, forage, and explore under sunny skies.

"As the industry pioneer in better production practices, Pete & Gerry's has the credibility and brand equity to win in Pasture-Raised, and our latest distribution milestone shows that we are well on our way to achieving that goal," says Phyllis Rothschild, Chief Marketing Officer at Pete & Gerry's. "We feel the time is right to launch this campaign to build on our success so far this year. The story we're telling is fun and memorable, but also resonates with consumers who care about animal welfare and high- quality foods."

"The egg category is rife with quaint pastoral imagery and beautifully cracked eggs, regardless of whether or not the eggs came from hens that actually lived such an idyllic life. By creating tension between the kinds of images consumers are used to and the over-the-top wild animals in the campaign, we were able to create an unexpected splash of humor for the brand and show how well Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised hens actually live," continues Bethany Maxfield, Humanaut Creative Director.

Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised Eggs are now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $7.49. For more information on Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised, please visit peteandgerrys.com/products/pasture-raised-eggs or the brand's Instagram or Facebook pages.

About Pete & Gerry's

The Pete & Gerry's family has been raising hens for generations and is committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality Organic Free-Range and Pasture-Raised eggs possible via its quality brands and products, including Pete & Gerry's Organic®, Pete & Gerry's Pasture-RaisedTM, and Nellie's Free Range®. Pete & Gerry's is a values-led company dedicated to the humane treatment of animals and to supporting the livelihoods of small family farmers, each of whom follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003, the company became the first Certified Humane® egg producer in the US, and in 2013 it became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status. Pete & Gerry's believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy, natural lifestyle – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their land and income without having to resort to the unhealthy and inhumane factory-farm practices plaguing this country. To learn more, visit and .

About HUMANAUT

Humanaut is an award-winning independent creative agency and brand production studio based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that develops breakthrough creative brand platforms and advertising campaigns for emerging and challenger brands. In 2020, the agency was selected for the AdAge "A List" and one of Adweek's 100 Fastest Growing Agencies.

