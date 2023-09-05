Flash News: Okx Wallet Has Integrated The Xverse App Browser Extension Wallet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 5, 2023.
OKX Wallet has Integrated the Xverse App browser extension Wallet
OKX Wallet has Integrated the Xverse App browser extension Wallet, the most advanced, non-custodial Bitcoin wallet that supports Bitcoin and layers built on top of Bitcoin such as Stacks, Lightning, Ordinals, and more. With this integration, Xverse users can seamlessly explore OKX Ordinals market and inscribe, transfer and mint Bitcoin NFTs with zero service fee.
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
