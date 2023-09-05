Global Smart Ports Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Ports Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023

The Business Research Company's“Smart Ports Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the smart ports market size is predicted to reach $5.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.1%.

The growth in the smart ports market is due to the encouragement and participation from governments all over the world in the form of initiatives. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest smart ports market share. Major players in the smart ports market include Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Accenture, ABB, Ramboll Group A/S, Abu Dhabi Ports, Awake, AI, PORT OF ROTTERDAM.

Smart Ports Market Segments

.By Port Type: Seaport, Inland Port

.By Element: Terminal Automation And Cargo Handling, Port Community System (PCS), Traffic Management System (TMS), Smart Port Infrastructure, Smart Safety And Security

.By Technology: InteOf things (IoT), Blockchain, Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence

.By Geography: The global smart ports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart ports refer to an automated port that uses data analytics to successfully manage operations and make sound business decisions. Smart ports have a better performance and handling because of the utilization of innovative technologies like the Inteof Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, big data, and other smart technology-based methods. These are ports equipped with technology and intelligent solutions that enhance operations, security, infrastructure, and management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Ports Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Ports Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

