Global Digital Battlefield Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Digital Battlefield Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Digital Battlefield Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the digital battlefield market size is predicted to reach $100.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The growth in the digital battlefield market trends is due to increasing inclination towards cloud services in military and defense. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital battlefield market share. Major players in the digital battlefield market industry report include Systems PLC., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group.

Digital Battlefield Market Segments

.By Solution: Hardware, Services

.By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Inteof Things, Big Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management, Digital Twin, Other Technologies

.By Installation: New Procurement, Upgradation

.By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne, Space

.By Application: Warfare Platform, Cyber Security, Logistics and Transportation, Surveillance and Situational Awareness, Command and Control, Health Monitoring, Design and Manufacturing, Other Applications.

.By Geography: The global digital battlefield market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital battlefield refers to an interconnected network of airborne platforms, weapon systems, and surveillance and communication devices. It provides varimechanisms, such as real-time mapping, allowing military officials to make real-time choices, especially in war-like scenarios. It is used for mission rehearsal, execution, and after-action. It provides real-time situation awareness on the military battlefield.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Battlefield Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Battlefield Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

