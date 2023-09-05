Boys & Girls Club Of The West Valley Receives The Ted O' Karma Memorial Award

Geovanny Ragdale, President and CEO of BGCWV, Jane Skeeter, Board Member of BGCWV, and Donald Weissman receiving award from Diana Williams, CEO of the West Valley Warner Center Chamber of Commerce.

The West Valley Warner Center of Chamber of Commerce awards Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley the Ted O' Karma Memorial award.

