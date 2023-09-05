Dughi, Hewit & Domalewski, P.C. Adds 6 Attorneys And Opens Office In Absecon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dughi, Hewit & Domalewski, P.C. (DH&D) is pleased to announce the addition of six litigation attorneys and the opening of a new office in Absecon, New Jersey.
Timothy M. Cramer, David Bishop, and Timothy B. Crammer, from the law firm of Crammer & Bishop, have joined DH&D in the firm's civil litigation practice group and will be located in the firm's new office in Absecon. Tim M. Crammer, Dave Bishop, and Tim B. Crammer are highly experienced and respected litigation and trial attorneys. They add significant depth and breadth to an already deep litigation and trial team at DH&D.
Craig A. Domalewski, Managing Partner of DH&D, stated:“We are thrilled that Tim, Dave, and Tim have joined our firm. They are great lawyers and, together with the opening of a new office in Atlantic County, allowto grow our presence and better serve our clients in South Jersey.”
“We are excited about joining Dughi, Hewit & Domalewski, P.C. It is an excellent law firm with an outstanding reputation and a talented team of litigation and trial lawyers and support staff. We believe joining DH&D, with its statewide practice in all state and federal courts, will serve the best interests of our clients,” stated Timothy M. Crammer.
DH&D is also pleased to announce the addition of three more lawyers -- Benjamin D. Haftel, Mary-Lou Dennis-Suckow, and JGlore. Mr. Haftel is a gifted litigation and trial attorney and Ms. Dennis-Suckow and Ms. Glore are highly accomplished litigation attorneys with a broad range of civil litigation experience.
“Ben, Mary-Lou, and Jgrow the talent pool of experienced, high-caliber litigators at DH&D and allow the firm to continue to deliver the best legal representation and advocacy to our clients.” Mr. Domalewski added.
About Dughi, Hewit & Domalewski, P.C.
Dughi, Hewit & Domalewski, P.C. has a statewide practice with 3 offices in New Jersey, more than 30 lawyers, and a 40-year history of successfully representing and advocating for clients in a dozen different areas of practice. Mr. Domalewski stated the additions of these six experienced litigation and trial attorneys will enhance DH&D's position as one of the state's best boutique law firms:“As a medium-sized law firm in New Jersey, we pride ourselves in offering clients the skill and resources of a big New Jersey firm, but without the crippling costs. We strive to deliver to our clients individualized attention and professional excellence in each representation. The changes we are announcing today will further support our unique position in the New Jersey legal marketplace and ensure we can continue to provide our clients with high-quality legal service and fierce advocacy at an affordable price.” For more information, please visit dughihewit
