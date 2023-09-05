( Video) Political Prisoner Javad Rouhi Killed In The Custody Of Iranian Authorities

While the clerical regime of Iran continues to perpetrate new crimes and maintain a climate of fear and terror to prevent the uprising and its inevitable fall, its judiciary has reported the demise of imprisoned activist Javad Rouhi in Noshahr Prison.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, "called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and all international authorities to condemn the crimes of the regime against prisoners and to investigate the circumstances of Javad Rouhi's death."

His death is extremely suspicious, given that it is happening against the backdrop of an uptick of repressive measures by the regime against dissidents ahead of the anniversary of the 2022 uprisings. The regime announced that Rouhi led a group of agitators.

A video released on social media shows Rouhi meeting with his parents a day before his death, where he does not show any signs of severe illness.“According to the public relations office Rouhi, was transferred to the Hospital at 3:45 AM on Thursday, August 31.

The regime gave him three execution sentences on baseless charges of“spreading corruption on earth” and“waging war against God.” However, due to domestic and international protests, the regime could not carry out this sentence.

The regime's judiciary said on Jan. 10, 2023,“Javad Rouhi led a group of agitators and was present at gatherings, encouraging citizens to engage in turmoil.”

Amnesty International "Rouhi was subjected to a flawed judicial process, including denial of access to an independent lawyer of his own choosing."