Onze22 Creates A Window To The City

Triptyque

Onze 22

With 24 floors made up of suspended slabs enclosed in glass walls, TRIPTYQUE's new project for Idea!Zarvos provides the experience of a scenic viewpoint

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- This is not a tower block in the classic sense; it is a set of overlapping, suspended slabs, interspersed with glass walls. Thanks to this structure that frames the urban landscape in a 360-degree axis, Onze22 promotes total fluidity between exterior and interior. This is a design that invites users to engage with the city not as something that is outside – here, the view composes the spaces as if it were part of the decoration.

“Each point of the balcony invites you to observe São Paulo, providing endless views and, at the corners, the possibility of letting your gaze go in different directions”, says Gui Sibaud, founding partner of the TRIPTYQUE agency, which designed the project.

The building's transparent skin ensures that the spaces of the studios and apartments are bathed in natural light. A covered balcony surrounds their perimeter, expanding the spaces and providing protection against excessive sunlight.

TRIPTYQUE's fourth project for IdeaZarvos! in Vila Madalena, São Paulo, Onze22 appears to emerge from a green belt, as if it were a dominant living tree.

Located at Rua Agissê 287, close to a large tree-lined square, the building expresses the Franco-Brazilian agency's advocacy for a new pact between nature and the city.

On the ground floor of the development comprising two towers (home and studio), the 6m high pillars facilitate the dialogue with the surroundings.

“The pilotis allow for a smooth and diffused transition between the public (the street) and the private”, explains Olivier Raffaëlli, co-founder of TRIPTYQUE.

The landscaping designed by Rodrigo Oliveira extends the exuberant vegetation of the neighbouring square into the grounds, in an exercise of continuity.

This tropical garden envelops the common areas - also entirely glazed - of a building without fences, whose original geometry makes it difficult to differentiate between the facade and what would be the back of the building (in Onze22, all sides are facades).

The lower floors overlook the square, and the upper floors, the open panorama of the neighbourhood, with breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

