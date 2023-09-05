CBF eliminates Manchester United winger Antony from Brazil team

(MENAFN) Manchester United winger Antony was eliminated from the Brazil team, the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) declared on Monday.



The 23-year-old winger, who was requested to the club for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches versus Bolivia as well as Peru, was substituted with Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus by the federation.



The CBF quoted the claims of national violence conducted by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin on the winger, "which needs to be investigated".



"Due to the facts that became public this Monday involving Manchester United player Antony, and which need to be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team," the federation's report said.



Antony rejected the blames with a post on social media.



Greater Manchester Police handed a report to British media around the topic that said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report."

