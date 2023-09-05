DUBAI SUMMER SURPRISES CONCLUDES AFTER A SUMMER OF CELEBRATION

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) The 26th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has drawn to a close after 67 days of fun with an exceptional programme designed to keep the city entertained throughout the summer - including amazing deals, spectacular events, engaging activities and more. This year’s DSS has seen great success, with a packed retail, event and activations calendar bringing delight to residents and visitors all over the city.



Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the organisers of DSS, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises is a showcase of the best the city has to offer over the summer, with this year’s festival reaching new heights. After a unique opening, coinciding with Eid Al Adha celebrations, DSS was packed with concerts, events, raffles, retail offers and more - ensuring there was always something new to do for residents and visitors. For this edition, we also focused on value, with Kids Go Free offers alongside exclusive discounts for residents. By working hand-in-hand with our private sector partners, we made sure that attractions and hotel stays across the city were more accessible and affordable than ever.”



UNFORGETTABLE ENTERTAINMENT AND PERFORMANCES



Over the whole of DSS, 24 concerts and events kept music enthusiasts on their feet and grooving to lively summer tunes and epic performances. Coinciding with Eid Al Adha, music lovers enjoyed the festival’s opening weekend’s concerts with highly-anticipated shows from iconic singers Hussain Al Jassmi, Kadim Al Sahir and Mohammad Abdo, also known as the "Artist of the Arabs". Additionally, audiences enjoyed sensational shows featuring internationally sought-after artists and musicians, such as Jah Khalib, Farhan Akhtar, Davido, and many other talented stars as part of the Beat the Heat concert series. Movie Magic, presented by Reel Cinemas, also immersed movie enthusiasts in a series of fun activities and pop ups throughout the summer.



MEGA PRIZES AND EXCLUSIVE DEALS



Many shoppers took to the 33 malls, which hosted numerous events and offers, along with 3500+ retail shops and 1000+ brands that were involved in this year’s edition of DSS. Members of seven different loyalty programmes were able to enjoy exclusive deals, while an astounding 78 lucky winners took home huge prizes across the season’s DSS raffles, ranging from millions of points, to cars, gold, an apartment from Idealz, and mega cash prizes.



The DSS Lucky Receipt saw 100 shoppers from participating brands take home prizes worth AED 1000 each, while the DSS Daily Surprises offered more than 25 exclusive deals, available only for 24 hours each, with 10 lucky winners receiving an additional AED 500 shopping voucher in store.



GASTRONOMIC DELIGHTS



Summer Restaurant Week served up an array of culinary delights prepared by expert chefs across 60 restaurants, all offering mouth-watering dishes and specially curated menus for amazing value for money.



FAMILY FUN ACROSS HOTELS AND ATTRACTIONS



Modesh World, the indoor edu-tainment park, saw a record breaking number of visitors, delighting many with family centric experiences like never before. What’s more, Modesh and Dana made many stops across the city through meet and greets, a collaboration with the Smurfs and Inglot, city decor, giant inflatables, and more.



Kids Go Free bargains saw families getaway for a summer escape in the city at over 107 hotels, with more than 32 others offering exclusive promotions for residents only. What’s more, 12 attractions across the city also offered exciting deals for residents and visitors to take advantage of during the summer months

Dubai Summer Surprises was supported by key sponsor RAKBANK MasterCard and Strategic partners, which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.





