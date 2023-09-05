Malaysia studies ordering Meta, Google to compensate for news material

(MENAFN) Malaysia on Tuesday declared that it is in view of ordering the online digital podiums, including Meta as well as Google, to compensate for news material in the Southeast Asian country.



Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated that it is bearing in mind using monitoring structures alike to those applied in Australia and Canada.



Australia’s Mandatory News Media Bargaining Code, which pushed Google and Meta to conduct optional payment deals with news channels, worked as an example of the significance of fair payment, the commission declared in a report.



The report occurred following a gathering among MCMC administrators and spokespersons from Facebook's parent company Meta as well as Google.



“Similarly, Canada's Bill C-11 aims to regulate streaming platforms and requires them to support Canadian content,” it continued.



The Malaysian administrators are going to encounter with spokespersons from a different social media giant TikTok as well.



Meta and Google have been informed to found a licensing and regulatory framework, the commission added.

