Saudi Red Sea Authority highlights Red Sea maritime sustainability activities at SMIC

Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) is focused on protecting and preserving the pristine Red Sea natural environment that includes achieving maritime decarbonization goals, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, said Mohammed Al-Asiri, Acting CEO of Saudi Red Sea Authority, on the first day of the Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference (SMIC) organized in Jeddah by the Kingdom's Transport General Authority.



As the enabler and regulator of maritime and navigational activities in the Kingdom's Red Sea, SRSA is mandated to stimulate blue economy growth by developing coastal tourism while also ensuring sustainability.



Under Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is targeting a reduction in emissions of 278 mtpa by 2030 through the Circular Carbon Economy approach.



To achieve the Kingdom's sustainability targets in the Red Sea, Al-Asiri said, SRSA is actively engaged in building partnerships and collaborations with maritime stakeholders, issuing new regulations, and supporting investments.



“We recently issued the Kingdom's first regulations that enable tourism and marine recreational activities that also offer environmental protection, for example through marina design, that resulted from stakeholder collaboration,” Al-Asiri said while speaking during a panel discussion on 'Saudi & Middle East Green Initiative contribution to Maritime Decarbonization, Readiness & Road Map' on Day 1. "SRSA is also cooperating with international entities that include member states of the International Maritime Organization, Monaco Yacht Club, and Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation," he continued.



He was joined on the panel by Eng. Ali Alghamdi, CEO, National Center for Environmental Compliance; Eng. Sulaiman Almazroua, CEO, NIDLP; and Omar Hariri, President, Saudi Port Authority – MAWANI. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Omaimah Bamasag, Deputy of Transport Enablement at the Transport General Authority.





