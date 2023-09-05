Omani Trail Running Champions Shine at the 2023 UTMB® Mont Blanc in France

(MENAFN- Himam Trail Run Race ) Omani trail running champions, Hamed Al Harthi, Hamdan Al Khatri, Mohammed Al Shizawi, and Issa Al Abri, etched their names in history as they conquered the arduous challenges of the 2023 UTMB® Mont Blanc. These trailblazers embarked on a journey that encapsulated the essence of grit and determination, leaving an indelible mark on the world of trail running.



Hamed Al Harthi, Hamdan Al Khatri, and Mohammed Al Shizawi undertook the daunting task of conquering the UTMB Mont Blanc distance, an awe-inspiring 171 KM of treacherous terrain, while Issa Al Abri, a force to be reckoned with, ventured into the equally formidable CCC race, encompassing a staggering 100 KM of relentless trails.



Hamed Al Harthi, speaking on behalf of the group, poignantly emphasized the profound honor they felt in representing Oman on the global stage of the UTMB Mont Blanc. Completing the UTMB race wasn't just a personal achievement for Hamed; it was a triumphant moment for Oman's trail running community. Expressing deep pride in his accomplishment, Hamed Al Harthi stated, “Finishing the UTMB reflects the strong commitment of Oman's trail runners. This shared accomplishment underscores the resilience and dedication of our athletes on the international trail running platform."



Commenting on the tough side of the race, he added, “My UTMB journey proved incredibly demanding. I often refer to this race as ‘the mother of all trail races’! The high altitude and harsh cold weather present formidable obstacles, especially given the extensive climbs involved. The final kilometers posed an immense challenge, requiring a concerted focus on nutrition to persevere”.



Hamdan Al Khatri faced a setback due to a recent injury prior to the race, yet his unwavering spirit stood strong. He withdrew at 11:41:51 at Lac Combal, acknowledging, "My objective was to gain experience and up-skill while maintaining a steady pace without pushing beyond my limits. It a point I had to call it off, but the experience has been a profound learning curve and I look forward to the next challenge”.



The Omani team's performance was underscored as they crossed the finish line with resounding determination. Hamed Al Harthi finished the 171 KM race in 46:12:01, securing a commendable 26th rank within his category. Mohammed Al Shizawi completed the demanding course in 44:11:10. Meanwhile, Issa Al Abri crossed the finish line of the CCC race with a time of 21:45:17.



The journey of these athletes was accentuated by the unwavering support of the Himam Trail Run Race team, who provided crucial planning and technical assistance. Their collaboration with athletes like Ahmed Al Fahdi, Ali Al Balushi, and Sultan Al Shereiqi exemplifies the collective spirit of teamwork in propelling these trail runners to their finest potential.



The 2023 UTMB Mont Blanc, a pinnacle in the world of trail running, witnessed victories for the USA's Jim Walmsley and Courtney Dauwalter, underlining the global stature of the event. Evolving into the UTMB World Series Finals this year, the event expanded beyond a mere race into a worldwide celebration of running culture. Spanning from August 28th to September 3rd, the festival-like atmosphere captured the very essence of the endurance challenge, offering an array of races and encounters that have evolved over time, bringing together athletes from diverse corners of the globe.



This monumental endeavor by the Omani trail running champions aligns with the surge of popularity that trail running is experiencing within Oman. The nation, endowed with breathtaking landscapes, is fostering a growing community of trail runners who embrace nature's challenges. The immense expanse of the Al Hajar Mountains, a majestic range that stretches over 700 kilometers across the northeastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, presents an ideal playground for trail enthusiasts.



As the UTMB journey culminates, the athletes turn their gaze towards the upcoming Himam Trail Run Race edition scheduled for 23 - 25 November 2023. This unique event, set against the backdrop of Oman's diverse landscapes, spans four distinct wilayats. From the mesmerizing terrains of Al Hamra and the rugged beauty of Al Jabal Al Akhdar to the historical charm of Nizwa and the serene surroundings of Izki, each wilayat offers a distinct tapestry for an unforgettable running experience. Supported by the Governor of Al Dhakhiliya and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Himam Trail Run Race embodies the spirit of unity and exploration that Oman champions.





