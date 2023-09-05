Witness Qatar Through The Eyes Of A Falcon In Qatar Tourism's Latest Initiative

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has released, "Qatar: Through the Eyes of a Falcon," an innovative production that presents a thrilling perspective of Qatar's beautiful terrains, as seen from the viewpoint of the country's esteemed national bird, the falcon.

A first-of-its-kind in Qatar, viewers will see sweeping views of Qatar's diverse landscapes as they embark on a captivating visual journey with this time-honoured bird.

“We chose the falcon's point of view to provide a profound and authentic perspective for viewers to explore Qatar,” stated Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism.“A symbol of endurance and valour, the falcon takeson an unparalleled adventure through the country's beautiful natural, historic and modern structures that form Qatar's unique hospitality offering.”

As the falcon effortlessly glides across the skies, viewers are transported through the breath-taking landscapes of Qatar. From the enchanting dunes of the Arabian desert to the gleaming skyscrapers of Doha, viewers will witness the harmoniblend of tradition and modernity that can only be found in this year's Arab Tourism Capital.

Falcons have been owned and bred in the desert for over 5,000 years. Today, the solitary bird is celebrated as the national bird of Qatar and is an important part of the country's heritage.

Known for its astonishing flight capabilities, the falcon can reach altitudes of up to 3,000 feet (approximately 914 meters) and cover vast distances exceeding 300 kilometres in a single day.

Its exceptional vantage point over Qatar can be watched on Qatar Tourism's Visit Qatar's YouTube channel her .