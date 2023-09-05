Africa-focused leading energy investment platform Energy Capital & Power (ECP) ( ) is pleased to announce that Guido Brusco, COO of global major Eni will participate as a speaker at this year's edition of the Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) conference ( ) scheduled for 13 – 14 September in Luanda.

Taking place under the theme 'Angola Oil & Gas: Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development' AOG 2023 will host Bruin high-level panel discussions showcasing investment and partnership opportunities within the southern African country's entire energy sector and the role Eni is playing in maximizing the development and exploitation of Angola's natural resources for energy security and economic expansion.

An engineer by profession and industry executive with over 18 years of extensive experience in the oil and gas industry – having worked in varileadership roles with Eni including as Managing Director, Eni Angola and Executive Vice President of Eni for Sub-Saharan Africa – Bruis well positioned to shape seriAOG 2023 conversations on opportunities within Angola's upstream spectrum.

Representing one of Angola's largest and most reliable energy partners maximizing investments across the country's exploration, production, refining, marketing and chemicals sectors, the participation of Bruat AOG 2023 is crucial for shaping dialogue around the future of Angolan energy, and best practices to addressing oil and gas industry challenges in the energy transition era. Through Azule Energy – a joint venture with bp – and through the deployment of large-scale projects including PAJ and Agogo, Eni continues to play a critical role in advancing Angola's energy market expansion agenda for energy poverty eradication and a just and inclusive energy transition.

