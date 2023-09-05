Krafton India Announces Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh As Bgmi\'S Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 5th 2023: In a landmark move, KRAFTON India is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration that is set to redefine the gaming landscape in India. Bollywood\'s powerhouse and youth icon, Ranveer Singh, has been named the official Brand Ambassador for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This strategic partnership aims to bring together the thrill of gaming and the charisma of Superstar Ranveer Singh to engage and deliver elevated experiences for millions of gamers across the country.
The collaboration between BGMI and Superstar Ranveer Singh is a monumental stride towards celebrating gaming as a medium for immersive entertainment and community engagement. BGMI, India's most loved battle royale title, has found its perfect partner in Superstar Ranveer Singh, who resonates with the energy and passion that gamers bring to the battlegrounds. This first-of-its-kind alliance marks a remarkable synergy of two forces that thrive on pushing boundaries, poised to bring gaming and BGMI to the masses in an unprecedented manner.
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign that celebrates the pure-ness in players through the lens of superstar Ranveer Singh. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds!
Sean Hyunil Sohn - CEO, KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark partnership, stating, \"We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unrelenting spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment.\"
Ranveer Singh, equally excited about this new venture, shared his thoughts, \"As an artist, I find gaming to be an extension of my creative expression. The dedication, the competitiveness, the camaraderie and the team spirit in the gaming world resonate with me deeply. BGMI has evolved into a cultural phenomenon by creating a platform that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending borders through their shared passion for gaming. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to exciting interactions with the Indian gaming community.\"
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Based out of South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is committed to discovering and globally publishing games that deliver a uniquely fun experience with global production studios known for distinctive creatives. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON consists of PUBG STUDIOS, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Striking Distance Studios, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds, 5minlab, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio and ReLU Games, each trying to innovate the enjoyment of games through continuously embracing challenges and new technologies, expanding our platforms and services to win the hearts of more fans.
KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Road To Valor: Empires, The Callisto Protocol, NEW STATE MOBILE, Moonbreaker, TERA and ELYON. With a passionate and determined team worldwide, KRAFTON is a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities as it seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. KRAFTON, Inc. is committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India; and so far, the company has invested over $140 million in several Indian startups in the field of interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports and technology.
