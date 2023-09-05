Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:27 GMT

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Condoles With Pakistan Over Deaths Of Naval Forces Servicemen


9/5/2023 9:18:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has expressed condolences to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend .

"I am deeply saddened by the information about the death of Naval Forces servicemen of brotherly Pakistan, as a result of a helicopter crash in the city of Gwadar, Balochistan state. May Allah rest the souls of the deceased! I share the grief of their relatives and friends and express my deepest condolences to their families. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace and the memory of them live in our hearts forever," the minister said.

