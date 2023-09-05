Azerbaijani Defense Minister Condoles With Pakistan Over Deaths Of Naval Forces Servicemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Azerbaijani
Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has expressed
condolences to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of
Pakistan General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry told Trend .
"I am deeply saddened by the information about the death of
Naval Forces servicemen of brotherly Pakistan, as a result of a
helicopter crash in the city of Gwadar, Balochistan state. May
Allah rest the souls of the deceased! I share the grief of their
relatives and friends and express my deepest condolences to their
families. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace and the
memory of them live in our hearts forever," the minister said.
