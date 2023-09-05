Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:27 GMT

Azerbaijan Favors Structural Changes In State Service For Special Communications - Decree


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the "Structure of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, changes are approved in Appendix 2: "Structure of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 22, 2021, No. 1509 (Collection of Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2021, No. 12, Article 1374).

The Cabof Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

