Azerbaijan Favors Structural Changes In State Service For Special Communications - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the
"Structure of the State Service for Special Communications and
Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.
According to the decree, changes are approved in Appendix 2:
"Structure of the State Service for Special Communications and
Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by
decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated
December 22, 2021, No. 1509 (Collection of Laws of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, 2021, No. 12, Article 1374).
The Cabof Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.
