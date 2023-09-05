Situation Around Lachin Road - Political, Not Humanitarian, Says Azerbaijani Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The proposal to
open the Aghdam-Khankendi road and at the same time intensify the
use of Lachin road to meet the needs of Armenian residents living
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region was rejected by the Armenian side,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a meeting
with Hungarian National Assembly Speaker László Kövér, Trend reports.
It was noted that the Armenian side's rejection of Azerbaijan's
proposals shows that the current situation around the Lachin road
is not "humanitarian", as Armenia claims, but political in
nature.
Today Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kövér within the framework of his
official visit to Hungary.
The sides discussed Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations in various
fields, including parliamentary diplomacy, and regional security
situation.
