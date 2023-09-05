Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:27 GMT

Russia Seeks Clarifications From Armenia


9/5/2023 9:18:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Russia's Moscow has already requested clarifications from the Armenian side regarding the Armenian government's submission of the Rome Statute to the parliament for ratification, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Based on the substance of Yerevan's response, Russia will decide on next moves," she added.

The Armenian Cabof Ministers has sent the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court to the Parliament for ratification. If the Rome Statute is ratified by the Armenian Parliament, the implementation of the decisions of the International Court of Justice will become mandatory for the Armenian government.

