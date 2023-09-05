Russia Seeks Clarifications From Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Russia's Moscow
has already requested clarifications from the Armenian side
regarding the Armenian government's submission of the Rome Statute
to the parliament for ratification, Russian Foreign Ministry
spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing,
Trend reports.
"Based on the substance of Yerevan's response, Russia will
decide on next moves," she added.
The Armenian Cabof Ministers has sent the Rome Statute of
the International Criminal Court to the Parliament for
ratification. If the Rome Statute is ratified by the Armenian
Parliament, the implementation of the decisions of the
International Court of Justice will become mandatory for the
Armenian government.
