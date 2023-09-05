Russia And Azerbaijan Resolve All Contentious Problems Bilaterally- Russian Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Russia and
Azerbaijan solve all problematic issues in a bilateral format,
spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said,
Trend reports.
"All problematic issues, as well as all issues with various
countries in general, we solve through bilateral channels. There
are situations when unfriendly countries block contacts and refuse
to engage in dialog. This does not apply to our dialog with Baku.
We solve all issues, including problematic ones with Azerbaijan, in
a bilateral format," she explained.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Azerbaijan is
an important partner and ally of Russia in the South Caucaand
the Caspian region.
Currently, the two countries have concluded more than 150
international legal acts.
A landmark event in the relations between the two countries was
the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation at the highest
level in Moscow on February 22, 2022, which provides for
strengthening foreign policy coordination and military-political
cooperation, joining efforts in countering international terrorism,
increasing economic cooperation, and expanding dialog in the
humanitarian sphere.
