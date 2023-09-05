Russia And Azerbaijan Resolve All Contentious Problems Bilaterally- Russian Mfa

"All problematic issues, as well as all issues with various countries in general, we solve through bilateral channels. There are situations when unfriendly countries block contacts and refuse to engage in dialog. This does not apply to our dialog with Baku. We solve all issues, including problematic ones with Azerbaijan, in a bilateral format," she explained.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner and ally of Russia in the South Caucaand the Caspian region.

Currently, the two countries have concluded more than 150 international legal acts.

A landmark event in the relations between the two countries was the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation at the highest level in Moscow on February 22, 2022, which provides for strengthening foreign policy coordination and military-political cooperation, joining efforts in countering international terrorism, increasing economic cooperation, and expanding dialog in the humanitarian sphere.