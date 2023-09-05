Russia Stands For Free Access Of Food Cargo Via Both Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Khankendi, And Lachin-Khankendi Roads

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Russia stands
for free access of food cargo via both the Aghdam-Khankendi and
Lachin-Khankendi roads, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria
Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
She noted that this issue was discussed in detail during the
visit to Yerevan of the Special Representative of the Russian
Foreign Ministry for Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization Igor
Khovayev.
"These days he is in Baku. He has scheduled consultations with
our Azerbaijani partners. We act on the basis of comprehensive
trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and
Armenia," Zakharova added.
The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of
Karabakh has been on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road for eight
days in a row.
Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the
Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road
since August 29. Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the
territory.
The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked
up by another truck, from the other side of the post, however the
criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't
allow it to take on the cargo.
On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the
delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin
living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At the initial
stage, it was planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the
Aghdam-Khankendi road.
MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107009707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.