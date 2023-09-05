Ukraine's Military Comments On Destruction Of Russia's Boat In The Black Sea

That's according to Natalia Humeniuk, the press officer for Operational Command South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, answering a question about the details of the hit that destroyed the Russian Tunets boat, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"For now, we can talk of circumstances of that operation only in a restricted format. This is the north-western part of the Black Sea, and in fact, the main message sent in this case is that any such landing by the Russians will see the same ending as is shown in that video (posted on social networks, showing the destruction of the boat - ed.)," the spokesperson said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 3, the Ukrainian Navy reported that the naval aviation hit a Russian boat of the Tunets class in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, releasing the corresponding video of the strike.

This photo is illustrative