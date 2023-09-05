Idea Of Introducing Classic Jury Trial Remains On Table - Ministry Of Justice

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform, answering questions about the potential prospects of the classic jury trial proceedings in Ukraine.

"In 2019, we tabled in parliament the relevant draft law. But in the conditions of martial law, given the lack of adequate funding, this has become a complicated issue," Banchuk said.

He recalled that a few months ago, the National Security and Defense Council in its decision regarding the situation of justice in Ukraine laid down among the measures to be taken the introduction of a full-fledged jury trial.

"So this idea has not been abandoned, but the question is when it will be implemented. Now we can work out certain solutions amid martial law, but only with the aim of implementing them after the war ends," the deputy minister added.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Justice drafted two bills, the adoption of which will ensure the introduction of the classic jury trial in the country.