Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Two Women

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Ivanivka in Kherson region, injuring two civilians.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"In the afternoon, the Russian army shelled Ivanivka in Beryslav district. According to preliminary information, they fired mortars. Two women, aged 53 and 73, were injured," the report says.
As noted, the women were in the yards of their houses at the time of shelling. Read also: Russian troops shell village in Kherson region at night, damaging buildings
They were hospitalized in moderate condition. The victims have mine and explosive injuries, chest and limbs injuries.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army carried out 57 instances of shelling in Kherson region over the past day, September 4.
