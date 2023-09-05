Parliament Dismisses Pishchanska As Amcu Head

MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 306 MPs voted for the relevant resolution "On the dismissal of Pishchanska O.S. from the post of Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine" (No.10001).

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada received a resignation letter from Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Olha Pishchanska. According to Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, the current head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, will take over the post of the AMCU head. The Verkhovna Rada will consider the relevant resolution on September 6.