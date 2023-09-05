Labatt Blue Light Designated The Official Canadian Import Of Syracuse Athletics.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Labatt kicks off in Syracuse by hosting a tailgate party for fans prior to the football home opener.
SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt recently announced a three-year agreement for Labatt Blue Light to become the "Official Canadian Import of Syracuse Athletics." The agreement provides the rights for Labatt to have a fully branded lower-level concourse station at the JMA Wireless Dome, as well as four branded upper-level grab and go beverage stations. This is the largest collegiate partnership for Labatt. Continue Reading
Labatt Blue Light named the "Official Canadian Import of Syracuse Athletics."
"Syracuse Athletics has been such an important part of the Syracuse identity for decades," said Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt. "There is so much energy and buzz around the Syracuse teams. We're huge fans and are really looking forward to becoming a part of the excitement."
Labatt Blue Light Celebrates Partnership with a Syracuse Orange Football Tailgate
On Saturday, September 2, Labatt hosted a tailgate party to celebrate the partnership prior to the highly anticipated Syracuse Orange Football home opener. Celebrations took place at The Orange Crate, a bar and restaurant on campus, with over 200 21+ fans sharing the excitement of having Labatt as a part of their pregame.
About Labatt USA
Proudly
headquartered
in
Buffalo, New
York,
Labatt
USA
has
imported
Labatt Blue
and
Labatt Blue
Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light are America's top-selling Canadian beers. With a clean, refreshing taste, light color, slight hop aroma, good balance, fruity character and a slightly sweet taste, Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsener in the Great Lakes region.
First
brewed
in
Canada in
1847,
Labatt continues
to
carry on
the
tradition
and
heritage of
the
great outdoors. Labatt is owned by FIUSA. For more information, please go to:
Connect
with
Labatt
on
Facebook,
Twitter
and
Instagram.
Always
enjoy
responsibly.
CONTACT:
Correna
Dolce
[email protected]
585-329-2961
SOURCE Labatt USA
MENAFN05092023003732001241ID1107009665
