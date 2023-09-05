Carteav Surpasses 10,000 Km Milestone In Driverless Service

The Carteav team is set to discuss this milestone as well as the advantages and adoption of its ALSV solution at IAA Mobility 2023 , being held in Munich from September 5- 8. IAA Mobility is the world's largest mobility event, created for professionals and end customers, for new ideas and technologies, for cars, bicycles, urban planning and all the digital services that make mobility a new experience while connecting all offerings.

Carteav delivers a complete end-to-end solution for autonomtransportation in managed areas, such as resorts, retirement communities, hospitals, factories, universities, airports, residential gated communities, and other urban applications. The company's offering includes a fleet management portal with remote assistance and service KPIs for site managers and a one-click reservation system for summoning the car and setting the destination.

"By logging 10,000 km, Carteav has quickly proven that low speed autonomvehicles are making a market impact. Our plan now is to expand from the gated community market to low speed managed urban areas like car-free zones and dedicated roads,” said Avinoam Barak, CEO of Carteav.“We're here at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich at just the right time. This is an excellent place to network with microcar vendors where they can talk toand really see the advantages of our solution. While here at the show, we look forward to visiting with existing clients and meeting new potential partners, as well.”

The Carteav team is at IAA Mobility in the Israeli pavilion, Hall 3A, Booth 32D at the show.

Carteav is an industry leader in creating technology to support and optimize the global adoption of autonomous, low speed vehicles (ALSVs).

Carteav's unique approach solves the issues that surround ALSVs - technical complexity, high cost, and regulatory issues. The company's end-to-end solution for autonomvehicles in managed areas was created by technologists with years of experience and is backed by automotive, entrepreneurial and venture capital industry leaders from all over the globe. That expertise and vision ensures that the benefits of autonomtransport - increased efficiency, accessibility, sustainability and a decrease in accidents - will continue to see increased market adoption.

