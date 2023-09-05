Freightcar America, Inc. To Participate In Td Cowen's 16Th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat session on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at under the“News and Events” section.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People's Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at .

Investor Contact: