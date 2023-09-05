Fazoli's Brings Back Fan Favorite Pizza Baked Pasta!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli's , America's favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, today announces the return of the beloved Pizza Baked Pasta to its menu for a limited time. Beginning Sept. 5, the classic dish will be available to order in three irresistible variations: Pizza Baked Pasta, Meaty Pizza Baked Pasta and Supreme Pizza Baked Pasta. Also included in the limited-time offering is Pumpkin Cheesecake made by The Cheesecake Factory Bakery®, a welcome addition to the dessert menu just in time for fall.

The classic Pizza Baked Pasta is back better than before, this time featuring a penne pasta smothered in the chain's signature zesty Pizza Bake Sauce, loaded with mozzarella and pepperoni, and then baked to sizzling perfection. Guests can elevate the dish by opting for the Meaty Pizza Baked Pasta, which includes the classic ingredients pItalian sausage and bacon, or the brand-new Supreme Pizza Baked Pasta, made with the classic ingredients, Italian sausage, bacon, red and green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. All three renditions of the dish are available through the end of the year – giving customers plenty of time to try all three at restaurants systemwide!

“At Fazoli's, we're dedicated to crafting innovative Italian dishes,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli's.“The return of our Pizza Baked Pastas is a celebration of that commitment, and we're eager for our devoted fans to once again enjoy a quintessential Fazoli's classic.”

As part of the limited-time menu, guests will also get a taste of fall with Pumpkin Cheesecake made by The Cheesecake Factory Bakery® available through Oct. 30. Made with a secret blend of spices, garnished with a rosette of whipped cream, and drizzled with Ghirardelli Salted Caramel Sauce, The Cheesecake Factory's legendary Pumpkin Cheesecake is a delightful sweet and spiced treat that will have each forkful tasting like sweater weather.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderand Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli's is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech's 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and ranked number seven on FastCasual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list in 2022. Additionally, it was named to Technomic's“Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report” in 2022, selected as one of the“Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a“Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, and an Entrepreneur 2018“Franchise 500.” Fazoli's was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year.

