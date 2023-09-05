Registration Open For Esgl Holdings Limited Virtual Analyst And Investor Day On September 6, 2023

To register, please go to the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations webpage .

Management will discuss the market opportunity for circular economy and carbon-neutral waste treatment in Southeast Asia, the Company's long-term growth opportunities and strategy, technology platform, environmental impact, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.

Presenting from ESGL will be:

Leng Chuang Quek, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lawrence Law, Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer

The company will also be joined by Dr. Andrei Veksha, Director and Founder of Nanomatics Pte. Ltd., which has a joint venture with ESGL to manufacture high-value carbon nanotubes and hydrogen from plastic waste.

The presentation, including a question-and-answer session, is expected to conclude by 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.

About ESGL Holdings Limited

ESGL Holdings Limited (“ESGL”) is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. At the forefront of driving sustainable waste management solutions, ESGL is dedicated to revolutionizing waste transformation with an emphasis on innovative technology and a commitment to preserving the environment. ESGL conducts all its operations through its operating entity incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (“ESA”). For more information, including the company's filings with the SEC, please visit .

Investor / Media Contact:

Crocker Coulson

CEO, AUM Media, Inc.

(646) 652 7185



ESGL Contact:

Lawrence Law

Chief Sustainability and Growth Officer

ESGL Holdings Limited

(65) 6653 2299

