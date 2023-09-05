Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results Of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

At the Meeting, the following proposals were approved and adopted:

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

Castor owns a fleet of 20 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 1.6 million dwt, currently consisting of 1 Capesize, 6 Kamsarmax, 11 Panamax dry bulk vessels and 2 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

For more information please visit the Company's website at . Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS