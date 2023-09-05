Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results Of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the“Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announced today that the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was duly held on September 1, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., local time, at 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus.
At the Meeting, the following proposals were approved and adopted: The re-election of Mr. Petros Panagiotidis to serve as the Company's Class C Director until the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
The appointment of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A., as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year of 2023; and
One or more amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation to effect one or more reverse stock splits of the Company's issued common shares, at a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-100 and in the aggregate at a ratio of not more than one-for-100, inclusive.
About Castor Maritime Inc.
Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.
Castor owns a fleet of 20 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 1.6 million dwt, currently consisting of 1 Capesize, 6 Kamsarmax, 11 Panamax dry bulk vessels and 2 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
For more information please visit the Company's website at . Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.
CONTACT DETAILS
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107009625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.