Rhondos On Demand Now Available For Rise With Sap

RHONDOS On Demand is a subscription service providing access to certified Splunk and PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions consultants, offering technical services for SAP monitoring with PowerConnect and Splunk's AI and ML capabilities. This comprehensive service makes it easier than ever for SAP customers to unlock real-time insights into mission-critical data, effectively helping to reduce not only labor-intensive diagnostic procedures, but also time spent on identifying bottlenecks, root cause analysis (RCA), and outage resolution. PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions provides SAP Basis, Functional, and other IT teams 360-degree visibility into SAP, all while maintaining compliance as an SAP-certified solution. Significant value can be delivered to SAP customers through continuengagement with consultants cross-trained in SAP and Splunk to craft custom use cases tailored to unique business processes.

“RHONDOS was founded to solve the problem statement: how can SAP be 'unlocked' to provide time-stamped insights resulting in action?” said Brant Hubbard, CEO of RHONDOS.“After five years, we have advanced with customers focused on ROI to a place where an on-demand service model is our most popular solution.”

Through RHONDOS On Demand, RHONDOS' Splunk customers have realized a variety of benefits across SAP landscapes. A few of the most popular use cases are:



Reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR) during critical SAP S/4HANA hybrid cloud migration projects, ensuring adherence to strict project deadlines

Time savings with SAP Client change monitoring and alerting for all systems, configured as a single dashboard/alert Streamlining Batch Jobs monitoring and targeted alerting across landscapes.



A top 10 North American HVAC manufacturer leveraged RHONDOS On Demand to monitor their supply chain. A Solution Architect described the benefits of RHONDOS On Demand as“ready technical help to customize and create solutions with aggregated data rather than tracing and looking at SAP notes, [ability to] extrapolate or tweak dashboards, and lateral solutions that can be compared and re-engineered.”

A Basis Admin at one of the top five media companies in the world used RHONDOS On Demand to quickly build their payroll use case, and remarked,“First I was skeptical about [RHONDOS'] payroll use case effort estimation. However, when I looked at the SPL code and saw the result, I realized the full complexity of it. Jetendra and Ian [of RHONDOS] did a great job!”

Other SAP monitoring use cases that RHONDOS On Demand has been utilized to achieve are:



Optimized Payroll Job Runtimes and Failure Analysis: Reduce operational costs and enhance process performance by analyzing and streamlining payroll job runtimes and failures

Automated and Streamline Support Processes: Integrate PowerConnect for SAP® with IT Service Management (ITSM) and Slack to automate support processes and optimize ticket assignments

Improved efficiency during onboarding and offboarding employees by enabling superior visibility into SAP's SaaS offering (SuccessFactors)

Correlated SAP data with non-SAP data in one centralized location to cut labor spent on RCA efforts

Monitored Security Hot Notes specific to application and version of NetWeaver

Resolved nagging Fiori performance issues by providing power insights into user behavior analytics

Enhanced Distribution Center Operations by implementing PowerConnect use cases for logistics operations at distribution centers (DCs) to track the shipping cycle, enabling efficient corrective actions and workforce management

Minimized MTTD and MTTR for Integration Failures with end-to-end interface observability to detect and resolve integration failures, both in the cloud and on-premises Improved shipment visibility by gaining insight into shipments with near real-time observability, track carrier Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and uncover opportunities to enhance SLAs and reduce shipping costs.

For more information on RHONDOS On Demand and its general availability, contact the RHONDOS team at .

About RHONDOS

RHONDOS provides Fortune 2000 companies with the ability to implement comprehensive SAP observability and security, allowing SAP and IT teams visibility into SAP like never before.

RHONDOS PR Contact

Andrew Yetter

+1 360-904-9834