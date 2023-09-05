Asm Announces Details Of Upcoming Investor Day

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will host its Investor Day on September 26, 2023, in London, UK.

At the event, ASM will present an update on our business, and explain in more detail how our Growth through Innovation strategy creates value for all our stakeholders, followed by a Q&A session. Presenters include Benjamin Loh, CEO, Paul Verhagen, CFO, Hichem M'Saad, CTO, and other members of our senior management team. A detailed agenda will be available closer to the event at ASM Investor Day .

ASM will host the event at the Pan Pacific hotel in London. The formal program will start at 1:30 p.m. BST and end at approximately 5:00 p.m. BST. In view of capacity constraints, registration is mandatory; institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event in person are invited to contactat .

The presentations and Q&A can also be followed through a live listen-only webcast available at ASM Investor Day .

