Five-In-One Cs 9600 3D System Is A Five-Time Cellerant Best Of Class Technology Award Winner

Available in three editions with 10, 12 and 14 fields of view (FOV)s, the CS 9600 is sized to meet doctors' needs so they can foon the smallest detail of root morphology or zoom out to see the full picture, including the TMJ and sinuses. But the system doesn't just capture high-quality images, it employs automation, guided assistance and artificial intelligence to capture the right image the first time. Patient positioning is easier and more intuitive so users can avoid mistakes that lead to retakes and instead foon diagnosis and patient care. Plus, in addition to 2D and 3D imaging and object scanning, practices have the option to include face scanning or a scanning cephalometric arm, turning this five-time winner into an intuitive five-in-one system.

It's not just imaging that makes the system a winner; upgradeable software modules mean that the CS 9600 is always evolving to meet doctors' needs as their practices grow. No matter the type of treatment a practitioner offers today, when it's time to scale up, the CS 9600 can expand to handle prosthetic-driven implant planning, upper airway analysis and more.

Third-party intraoral scanners can even be integrated into the CS 9600's workflow so doctors can handle the most advanced treatment and care. The latest feature of CS Imaging version 8-the imaging hub that centralizes and displays all a user's Carestream Dental imaging data-lets users combine scans from intraoral scanners with images captured by their CS 9600 so they can do even more for their patients.



The CS 9600 was selected to receive a 2023 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award by a panel of prominent dental technology leaders. The Best of Class Technology Awards create awareness in the dental community of manufacturers that are leading the way in how practices will operate today and in the future. In addition to five Best of Class Technology Awards, the system won a 2019 Edison Award seal in the Medical/Dental Diagnostics category and the Krakdent Medal of the Highest Quality from the International Fair KRAKDENT®.

For more information on the Cellerant Best of Class Awards and the 2023 award winners, go to cellerantconsulting.com/about-best-of-class.

For more information about the CS 9600, visit carestreamdental.com/CS9600. Learn more about Carestream Dental, and all its innovative solutions, at carestreamdental.com.

